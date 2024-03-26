Why Should You Invest In LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: LITB)?

In the latest trading session,, 0.46 million LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:LITB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.72 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.15M. LITB’s current price is a discount, trading about -161.11% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 1.39% up since then. When we look at LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.41K.

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Instantly LITB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8000 added 0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.05%, with the 5-day performance at -2.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:LITB) is -22.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2017 will be $77.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.65 million and $64.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.44%.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 24 and May 28.

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.23% of LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR shares while 7.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.50%. There are 7.46% institutions holding the LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.79% of the shares, roughly 5.39 million LITB shares worth $3.85 million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.83% or 2.06 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 2012.0 shares estimated at $1434.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.