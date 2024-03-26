Why Should You Invest In Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH)?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.39M. ANGH’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.43% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 64.0% up since then. When we look at Anghami Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.14K.

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Instantly ANGH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 53.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2000 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.27%, with the 5-day performance at 53.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH) is 80.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31490.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.35% of Anghami Inc shares while 21.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.42%. There are 21.65% institutions holding the Anghami Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 17135.0 ANGH shares worth $20047.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 18296.0 shares worth $21406.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 17135.0 shares estimated at $19533.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.