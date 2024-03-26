Why Investors Should Stick to Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 7.61 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 11.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.74M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -589.74% off its 52-week high of $2.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6970 subtracted -6.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.53%, with the 5-day performance at -34.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 9.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.13% over the past 6 months, a 78.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.10% up from the last financial year.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.62% of Genius Group Ltd shares while 3.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.42%. There are 3.03% institutions holding the Genius Group Ltd stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million GNS shares worth $0.26 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.