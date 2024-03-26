Why BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the latest trading session,, 1.22 million BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.57B. BB’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.36% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.46, which suggests the last value was 7.87% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.83 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.44%, with the 5-day performance at 8.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is 2.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.72 days.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BlackBerry Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.39% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BlackBerry Ltd will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $154.59 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BlackBerry Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $151.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $151 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.40%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 03.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of BlackBerry Ltd shares while 52.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.28%. There are 52.39% institutions holding the BlackBerry Ltd stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 46.72 million BB shares worth $258.39 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 42.24 million shares worth $233.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 16.75 million shares estimated at $78.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $55.16 million.