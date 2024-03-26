When Will ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 0.62 million ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.90 changed hands at -$0.13 or -4.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.66M. PIXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -3868.62% off its 52-week high of $115.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 6.9% up since then. When we look at ShiftPixy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 561.17K.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -43.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.11 subtracted -4.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.89%, with the 5-day performance at -43.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -30.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44070.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ShiftPixy Inc will rise 92.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ShiftPixy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.5 million and $3.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.72%. The 2024 estimates are for ShiftPixy Inc earnings to increase by 91.68%.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 10 and April 14.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.41% of ShiftPixy Inc shares while 0.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.18%. There are 0.22% institutions holding the ShiftPixy Inc stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 4467.0 PIXY shares worth $12552.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 1811.0 shares worth $5089.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 6500.0 shares estimated at $18265.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1877.0 shares worth around $5274.0.