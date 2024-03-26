When Will Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 4.15 million Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.14 or -6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $519.25M. LXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.77% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 56.6% up since then. When we look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.59 subtracted -6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.56%, with the 5-day performance at -15.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is -16.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.13% over the past 6 months, a 10.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,043.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,608.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 10.13%.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 77.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.88%. There are 77.58% institutions holding the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 48.00% of the shares, roughly 117.55 million LXRX shares worth $269.2 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 20.0 million shares worth $45.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 3.7 million shares estimated at $8.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $4.35 million.