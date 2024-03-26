What Is The Performance Outlook For Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session,, 0.59 million Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.99 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $979.77M. UUUU’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.58% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.95, which suggests the last value was 17.36% up since then. When we look at Energy Fuels Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.43 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) is -5.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.81 days.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Fuels Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.00% over the past 6 months, a -58.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Fuels Inc will fall -98.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Fuels Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $900k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.61 million and $6.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -86.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Energy Fuels Inc earnings to decrease by -118.48%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.09% of Energy Fuels Inc shares while 56.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.23%. There are 56.03% institutions holding the Energy Fuels Inc stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 9.5 million UUUU shares worth $57.28 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.81% or 9.37 million shares worth $56.49 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 8.66 million shares estimated at $52.2 million under it, the former controlled 5.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 5.16% of the shares, roughly 8.31 million shares worth around $50.13 million.