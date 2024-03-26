What Is The Performance Outlook For Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 3.16 million Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at $0.22 or 13.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $236.82M. ATOS’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.47% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 68.78% up since then. When we look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 876.42K.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Instantly ATOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8900 added 13.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.77%, with the 5-day performance at 46.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 92.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.43 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atossa Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 127.71% over the past 6 months, a -4.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Atossa Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -14.29%.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares while 13.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.00%. There are 13.00% institutions holding the Atossa Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 5.68 million ATOS shares worth $7.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.30% or 2.9 million shares worth $3.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $4.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $2.1 million.