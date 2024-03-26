Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.32 changing hands around $0.06 or 4.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $410.26M. WDH’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.42% off its 52-week high of $3.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 28.79% up since then. When we look at Waterdrop Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.89K.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 added 4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.92%, with the 5-day performance at 7.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Waterdrop Inc ADR earnings to increase by 1305.00%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Waterdrop Inc ADR shares while 2.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.81%. There are 2.81% institutions holding the Waterdrop Inc ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million WDH shares worth $6.89 million.

Orland Properties Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 2.23 million shares worth $4.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.17 million.