Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 2.87 million Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $69.19 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.57B. VKTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.68% off its 52-week high of $99.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the last value was 88.03% up since then. When we look at Viking Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 74.35 subtracted -0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 271.79%, with the 5-day performance at 9.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 84.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viking Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 437.19% over the past 6 months, a -20.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viking Therapeutics Inc will fall -12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -47.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.89%. The 2024 estimates are for Viking Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -22.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.46% of Viking Therapeutics Inc shares while 73.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.85%. There are 73.59% institutions holding the Viking Therapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 14.98 million VKTX shares worth $242.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 6.89 million shares worth $111.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.31 million shares estimated at $45.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $39.83 million.