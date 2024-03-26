Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.36 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.42B. VSCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.47% off its 52-week high of $34.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.62, which suggests the last value was 25.82% up since then. When we look at Victoria’s Secret & Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.28 subtracted -0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.84%, with the 5-day performance at -1.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) is -36.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Victoria’s Secret & Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.72% over the past 6 months, a -25.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Victoria’s Secret & Co will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -54.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.34 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Victoria’s Secret & Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.41 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Victoria’s Secret & Co earnings to decrease by -26.80%.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 01 and June 06.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.23% of Victoria’s Secret & Co shares while 96.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.17%. There are 96.02% institutions holding the Victoria’s Secret & Co stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.28% of the shares, roughly 10.26 million VSCO shares worth $178.82 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.28% or 8.72 million shares worth $151.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.21 million shares estimated at $86.88 million under it, the former controlled 6.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $43.67 million.