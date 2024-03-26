Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.28 million Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.90M. VLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.55% off its 52-week high of $2.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 65.45% up since then. When we look at Velo3D Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.58 million.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5700 added 2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.21%, with the 5-day performance at 28.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is 112.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Velo3D Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.80%.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.75% of Velo3D Inc shares while 58.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.56%. There are 58.74% institutions holding the Velo3D Inc stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.24% of the shares, roughly 37.86 million VLD shares worth $81.79 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.43% or 30.35 million shares worth $65.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.18 million shares estimated at $12.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $10.35 million.