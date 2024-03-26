Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session,, 1.34 million Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.75B. UEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.65% off its 52-week high of $8.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 66.18% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.18 million.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.26 subtracted -0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.33%, with the 5-day performance at 6.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 6.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.02% over the past 6 months, a 900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uranium Energy Corp will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -70.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Uranium Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $24 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp earnings to increase by 289.17%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 10.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Uranium Energy Corp shares while 70.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.89%. There are 70.70% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.31% of the shares, roughly 29.53 million UEC shares worth $200.62 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 25.3 million shares worth $171.91 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 20.79 million shares estimated at $141.23 million under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 3.22% of the shares, roughly 13.01 million shares worth around $88.39 million.