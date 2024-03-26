Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session,, 1.67 million Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.93 changing hands around $0.82 or 3.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.33B. UPST’s current price is a discount, trading about -169.51% off its 52-week high of $72.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.93, which suggests the last value was 55.7% up since then. When we look at Upstart Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.95 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.81 added 3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.09%, with the 5-day performance at 11.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is 6.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Upstart Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.22% over the past 6 months, a 37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Upstart Holdings Inc will rise 19.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -383.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.09 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Upstart Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $140.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $108.96 million and $135.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -76.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Upstart Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -8.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.37% of Upstart Holdings Inc shares while 50.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.30%. There are 50.19% institutions holding the Upstart Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.12% of the shares, roughly 7.01 million UPST shares worth $189.52 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.40% or 5.53 million shares worth $149.48 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $60.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $49.74 million.