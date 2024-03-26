Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 27.13 million Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $69.29 changing hands around $19.34 or 38.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.58B. DJT’s last price was a premium, traded about 15.25% off its 52-week high of $58.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.40, which suggests the last value was 82.1% up since then. When we look at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) trade information

Instantly DJT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 90.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 79.38 added 38.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 295.91%, with the 5-day performance at 90.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) is 46.70% up.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares while 5.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.57%. There are 5.36% institutions holding the Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million DJT shares worth $10.6 million.

Atika Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.25 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023. With 17141.0 shares estimated at $0.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.