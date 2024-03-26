Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.97 million Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.10. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.13M. TPHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -446.15% off its 52-week high of $0.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at Trinity Place Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) trade information

Instantly TPHS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1900 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.82%, with the 5-day performance at -26.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) is -28.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.09%.

TPHS Dividends

Trinity Place Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.24% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc shares while 71.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.72%. There are 71.65% institutions holding the Trinity Place Holdings Inc stock share, with Price Jennifer C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.23% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million TPHS shares worth $4.99 million.

Third Avenue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.46% or 5.13 million shares worth $2.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.17 million.