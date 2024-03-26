TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.68 million TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.93M. TCON’s last price was a discount, traded about -376.09% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 71.74% up since then. When we look at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Instantly TCON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5500 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 162.71%, with the 5-day performance at 27.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) is 176.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 111.49% over the past 6 months, a -81.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.51%. The 2024 estimates are for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -115.15%.

TCON Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 11.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.19%. There are 11.87% institutions holding the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million TCON shares worth $1.27 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 0.41 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 81640.0 shares worth around $37554.0.