The Most Interesting Shares Today: Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: LASE)

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at -$0.3 or -16.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.79M. LASE’s last price was a discount, traded about -366.45% off its 52-week high of $7.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 56.77% up since then. When we look at Laser Photonics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.89K.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Instantly LASE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.4800 subtracted -16.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.36%, with the 5-day performance at -7.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) is 51.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45800.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.22% of Laser Photonics Corp shares while 1.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.38%. There are 1.61% institutions holding the Laser Photonics Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.11% of the shares, roughly 91809.0 LASE shares worth $0.28 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 61753.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 59452.0 shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 32357.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.