The Most Interesting Shares Today: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW)

In the last trading session, 3.39 million Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.50M. BW’s last price was a discount, traded about -422.83% off its 52-week high of $6.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 40.94% up since then. When we look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 62.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5500 subtracted -3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.01%, with the 5-day performance at 62.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 17.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.78% over the past 6 months, a 138.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $234.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.26 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc earnings to increase by 93.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.99% per year.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.48% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares while 82.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.61%. There are 82.81% institutions holding the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 30.63% of the shares, roughly 27.29 million BW shares worth $161.0 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 10.43 million shares worth $61.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $14.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $12.54 million.