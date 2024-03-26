The Most Interesting Shares Today: AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX)

In the latest trading session,, 1.28 million AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.65 or -39.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.62M. APCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -381.0% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was -14.0% down since then. When we look at AppTech Payments Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 87240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 92.90K.

AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Instantly APCX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -34.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6700 subtracted -39.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.92%, with the 5-day performance at -34.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX) is -47.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AppTech Payments Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $140k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.46%.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.64% of AppTech Payments Corp shares while 5.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.77%. There are 5.17% institutions holding the AppTech Payments Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million APCX shares worth $0.45 million.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.15 million.