TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.9 million TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.41 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.38B. TGTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -131.47% off its 52-week high of $35.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.46, which suggests the last value was 58.08% up since then. When we look at TG Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.99 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 15.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.82 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TG Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.60% over the past 6 months, a -233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TG Therapeutics Inc will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.58 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that TG Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $56.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.8 million and $17.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 599.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 224.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for TG Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -261.11%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.08% of TG Therapeutics Inc shares while 59.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.25%. There are 59.33% institutions holding the TG Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 13.67 million TGTX shares worth $209.52 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 10.77 million shares worth $165.03 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.99 million shares estimated at $76.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 4.26 million shares worth around $65.23 million.