Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.59 million Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $3.06 changed hands at -$0.19 or -5.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $572.28M. TSHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.12% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 83.66% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.43 subtracted -5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.88%, with the 5-day performance at 43.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 22.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.18 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.44% over the past 6 months, a 53.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc will rise 60.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.71 million and $2.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -60.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -137.69%. The 2024 estimates are for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc earnings to increase by 57.87%.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.77% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares while 69.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.71%. There are 69.75% institutions holding the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million TSHA shares worth $1.05 million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 1.5 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $2.6 million.