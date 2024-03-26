Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.88 million Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.11 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $611.46M. TGB’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.9% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 50.24% up since then. When we look at Taseko Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.17 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.36%, with the 5-day performance at 10.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) is 42.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taseko Mines Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.92% over the past 6 months, a -18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taseko Mines Ltd. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.55 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Taseko Mines Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $95.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.74 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Taseko Mines Ltd. earnings to increase by 25.07%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.29% of Taseko Mines Ltd. shares while 20.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.97%. There are 20.28% institutions holding the Taseko Mines Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.68% of the shares, roughly 10.7 million TGB shares worth $22.51 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 7.62 million shares worth $16.04 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. With 10.37 million shares estimated at $21.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 7.18 million shares worth around $15.1 million.