Sweetgreen Inc’s (NYSE: SG) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session,, 0.44 million Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.55 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.88B. SG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.49% off its 52-week high of $25.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.10, which suggests the last value was 76.13% up since then. When we look at Sweetgreen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.15 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 126.12%, with the 5-day performance at 11.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) is 127.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.67 days.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sweetgreen Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 125.32% over the past 6 months, a 26.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sweetgreen Inc will rise 41.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $151.4 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sweetgreen Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $178.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.06 million and $156.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.71%. The 2024 estimates are for Sweetgreen Inc earnings to increase by 45.64%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.00% per year.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 05 and May 09.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.87% of Sweetgreen Inc shares while 87.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.81%. There are 87.24% institutions holding the Sweetgreen Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 14.16 million SG shares worth $360.9 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.59% or 11.59 million shares worth $295.38 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 7.12 million shares estimated at $181.39 million under it, the former controlled 7.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 5.89% of the shares, roughly 5.9 million shares worth around $150.23 million.