Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.9 million Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.79 changing hands around $0.52 or 15.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $230.99M. STRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.21% off its 52-week high of $6.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 46.97% up since then. When we look at Sutro Biopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.06K.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

Instantly STRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.86 added 15.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.66%, with the 5-day performance at 6.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) is -21.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sutro Biopharma Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.81% over the past 6 months, a -69.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sutro Biopharma Inc will fall -1.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -68.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.97 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Sutro Biopharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $12.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.67 million and $10.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Sutro Biopharma Inc earnings to decrease by -118.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.88% per year.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Sutro Biopharma Inc shares while 97.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.74%. There are 97.57% institutions holding the Sutro Biopharma Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 5.82 million STRO shares worth $22.77 million.

Suvretta Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.48% or 5.78 million shares worth $22.59 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.71 million shares estimated at $6.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $5.94 million.