Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.27 million Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $5.39 changed hands at -$0.4 or -6.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $660.17M. NOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -355.66% off its 52-week high of $24.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 29.5% up since then. When we look at Sunnova Energy International Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.71 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.20 subtracted -6.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.66%, with the 5-day performance at 23.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is -27.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunnova Energy International Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.28% over the past 6 months, a -7.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunnova Energy International Inc will fall -7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.39 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Sunnova Energy International Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $242.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.44%. The 2024 estimates are for Sunnova Energy International Inc earnings to increase by 26.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.00% per year.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.35% of Sunnova Energy International Inc shares while 132.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 135.52%. There are 132.33% institutions holding the Sunnova Energy International Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 17.21 million NOVA shares worth $315.19 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.23% or 11.9 million shares worth $217.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $56.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $37.83 million.