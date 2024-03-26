Stock Performance And Forecast For James River Group Holdings Ltd

In the last trading session, 0.82 million James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s per share price at $8.45 changed hands at -$0.23 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $318.23M. JRVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.13% off its 52-week high of $22.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.35, which suggests the last value was 24.85% up since then. When we look at James River Group Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) trade information

Instantly JRVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.40 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.55%, with the 5-day performance at 9.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is -22.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the James River Group Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.83% over the past 6 months, a 31.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for James River Group Holdings Ltd will fall -21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $192.3 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that James River Group Holdings Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $194.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $218.2 million and $224.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for James River Group Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 37.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.90% per year.

JRVR Dividends

James River Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06. The 2.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.63% of James River Group Holdings Ltd shares while 97.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.99%. There are 97.26% institutions holding the James River Group Holdings Ltd stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million JRVR shares worth $25.7 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 2.87 million shares worth $24.26 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 2.38 million shares estimated at $20.07 million under it, the former controlled 6.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 4.77% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $15.18 million.