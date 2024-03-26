Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch LAB Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.72 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $789.13M. LAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.18% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 46.32% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.81 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.08%, with the 5-day performance at 6.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 14.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.16 days.

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Standard BioTools Inc earnings to increase by 40.43%.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Standard BioTools Inc shares while 56.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.36%. There are 56.01% institutions holding the Standard BioTools Inc stock share, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 7.45 million LAB shares worth $20.18 million.

Caligan Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 7.04 million shares worth $19.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.42 million shares estimated at $36.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $7.74 million.