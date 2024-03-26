Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.87 million Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.67M. SPRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -726.39% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 1.39% up since then. When we look at Spruce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Instantly SPRB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7887 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.39%, with the 5-day performance at -5.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) is -86.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33680.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spruce Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.71% over the past 6 months, a -7.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spruce Biosciences Inc will rise 27.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Spruce Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $500k and $2.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 132.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -43.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Spruce Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 9.56%.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Spruce Biosciences Inc shares while 77.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.85%. There are 77.15% institutions holding the Spruce Biosciences Inc stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.51% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million SPRB shares worth $14.45 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 3.5 million shares worth $7.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.22 million.