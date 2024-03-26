SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session,, 19.97 million SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.33 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.16B. SOFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.62% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 39.29% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.06 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.60 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.33%, with the 5-day performance at 5.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -14.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 154.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SoFi Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.40% over the past 6 months, a 119.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SoFi Technologies Inc will rise 120.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $574.39 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that SoFi Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $593.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $460.16 million and $488.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.14%. The 2024 estimates are for SoFi Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 118.88%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of SoFi Technologies Inc shares while 39.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.52%. There are 39.95% institutions holding the SoFi Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 81.46 million SOFI shares worth $597.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 40.49 million shares worth $297.02 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 27.22 million shares estimated at $199.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 21.97 million shares worth around $161.13 million.