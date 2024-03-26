Should You Invest In Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WIMI) In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.39M. WIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.94% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 40.43% up since then. When we look at Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1100 added 2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.59%, with the 5-day performance at -14.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) is -19.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.20% up from the last financial year.

WIMI Dividends

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR shares while 10.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.63%. There are 10.63% institutions holding the Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million WIMI shares worth $0.32 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. With 28988.0 shares estimated at $27376.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4829.0 shares worth around $4560.0.