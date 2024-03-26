Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 2.72 million Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.91M. MCRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -769.62% off its 52-week high of $6.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 7.59% up since then. When we look at Seres Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8539 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.76%, with the 5-day performance at 3.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) is -25.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seres Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.83% over the past 6 months, a -29.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seres Therapeutics Inc will rise 40.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -186.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -98.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Seres Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.38 million and $126.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -81.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -99.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.22%. The 2024 estimates are for Seres Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -20.06%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.68% of Seres Therapeutics Inc shares while 59.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.06%. There are 59.48% institutions holding the Seres Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.03% of the shares, roughly 23.12 million MCRB shares worth $110.73 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.96% or 19.19 million shares worth $91.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 11.07 million shares estimated at $53.25 million under it, the former controlled 8.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.08% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million shares worth around $22.48 million.