SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.51 million SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.44 changed hands at -$0.18 or -11.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.61M. LAES’s last price was a discount, traded about -1879.17% off its 52-week high of $28.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 36.81% up since then. When we look at SEALSQ Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.97 million.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Instantly LAES was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8200 subtracted -11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.50%, with the 5-day performance at -17.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) is -27.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.88% of SEALSQ Corp shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.79%. There are 0.54% institutions holding the SEALSQ Corp stock share, with Optiver Holding B.v. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 5225.0 LAES shares worth $77957.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 1928.0 shares worth $28765.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.