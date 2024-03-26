Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 1.48 million Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.22 changing hands around $0.68 or 1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.19B. IOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.37% off its 52-week high of $40.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.63, which suggests the last value was 57.6% up since then. When we look at Samsara Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Instantly IOT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.47 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.50%, with the 5-day performance at 6.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) is 17.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

Samsara Inc (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Samsara Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.12% over the past 6 months, a 71.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Samsara Inc will rise 150.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $272.39 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Samsara Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $287.29 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Samsara Inc earnings to increase by 68.13%.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 30 and June 03.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Samsara Inc shares while 85.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.44%. There are 85.10% institutions holding the Samsara Inc stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 16.01% of the shares, roughly 30.24 million IOT shares worth $1.19 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.86% or 22.4 million shares worth $880.95 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.35 million shares estimated at $367.76 million under it, the former controlled 4.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million shares worth around $189.23 million.