Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.42 changed hands at -$0.22 or -8.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.44M. SHOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -209.92% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 89.26% up since then. When we look at Safety Shot Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Instantly SHOT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.85 subtracted -8.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.91%, with the 5-day performance at -6.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.39% of Safety Shot Inc shares while 12.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.82%. There are 12.69% institutions holding the Safety Shot Inc stock share, with Glenview Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.93% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million SHOT shares worth $4.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 0.53 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $1.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.4 million.