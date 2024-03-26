Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session,, 1.27 million Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.12 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.02B. RKLB’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.39% off its 52-week high of $8.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.62, which suggests the last value was 12.14% up since then. When we look at Rocket Lab USA Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.04 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.28 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.41%, with the 5-day performance at 1.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -9.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rocket Lab USA Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.17% over the past 6 months, a -5.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rocket Lab USA Inc will fall -10.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.74 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rocket Lab USA Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $105.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54.9 million and $61.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 71.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Rocket Lab USA Inc earnings to decrease by -36.37%.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 31.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.78% of Rocket Lab USA Inc shares while 55.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.15%. There are 55.45% institutions holding the Rocket Lab USA Inc stock share, with VK Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 15.28% of the shares, roughly 74.75 million RKLB shares worth $308.36 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 40.74 million shares worth $168.05 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.88 million shares estimated at $49.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 8.35 million shares worth around $34.46 million.