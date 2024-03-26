Risk Capital Investors Should Consider CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM).

In the last trading session, 1.25 million CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $269.58M. COMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -422.83% off its 52-week high of $6.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 29.92% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5200 subtracted -3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.96%, with the 5-day performance at -9.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is -33.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.37 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CommScope Holding Company Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.75% over the past 6 months, a -126.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CommScope Holding Company Inc will fall -165.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -184.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that CommScope Holding Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.13 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for CommScope Holding Company Inc earnings to decrease by -153.81%.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.26% of CommScope Holding Company Inc shares while 85.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.30%. There are 85.49% institutions holding the CommScope Holding Company Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 34.33 million COMM shares worth $193.29 million.

Fpr Partners Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 20.95 million shares worth $117.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.03 million shares estimated at $30.35 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $35.3 million.