Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS): Don’t Ditch PYXS Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.81 million Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $3.65 changed hands at -$0.34 or -8.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $163.34M. PYXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.59% off its 52-week high of $6.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 63.01% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 796.23K.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.60 subtracted -8.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 102.78%, with the 5-day performance at -25.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) is -24.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pyxis Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 128.12% over the past 6 months, a 23.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pyxis Oncology Inc will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Pyxis Oncology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $100k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -118.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Pyxis Oncology Inc earnings to increase by 39.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.60% per year.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.97% of Pyxis Oncology Inc shares while 29.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.24%. There are 29.84% institutions holding the Pyxis Oncology Inc stock share, with Laurion Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.02% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million PYXS shares worth $8.12 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.52% or 1.79 million shares worth $4.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $1.23 million.