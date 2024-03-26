Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Shares Declined By -1.42% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $10.45 changed hands at -$0.57 or -5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $611.12M. PHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.87% off its 52-week high of $17.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was 44.11% up since then. When we look at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.84K.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Instantly PHAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.40 subtracted -5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.46%, with the 5-day performance at 26.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) is -1.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.21 days.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.69% over the past 6 months, a -66.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -32.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6,285.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.41 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.39 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -137.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -17.60%.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.49% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 87.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.42%. There are 87.20% institutions holding the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.80% of the shares, roughly 10.11 million PHAT shares worth $144.76 million.

Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 3.76 million shares worth $39.0 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $26.78 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $15.87 million.