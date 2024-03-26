Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session,, 0.41 million Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.54 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.40M. PTPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -519.48% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 40.26% up since then. When we look at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 subtracted -1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.57%, with the 5-day performance at 6.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) is -2.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.54 million.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.85% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 5.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.40%. There are 5.30% institutions holding the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.45% of the shares, roughly 31811.0 PTPI shares worth $49147.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 24825.0 shares worth $38354.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 31811.0 shares estimated at $49147.0 under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 8013.0 shares worth around $12380.0.