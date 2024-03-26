Performance Report And Forecasts For Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL)

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.86 changing hands around $0.31 or 6.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $398.64M. AVXL’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.02% off its 52-week high of $10.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.48, which suggests the last value was 7.82% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.29 added 6.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -2.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.55 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.50% over the past 6 months, a -5.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation will rise 23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation earnings to increase by 8.33%.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares while 32.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.11%. There are 32.06% institutions holding the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.12% of the shares, roughly 6.67 million AVXL shares worth $32.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 4.36 million shares worth $21.24 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.27 million shares estimated at $11.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $9.87 million.