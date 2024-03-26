Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session,, 63.47 million Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.67 changing hands around $0.2 or 41.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.74M. OPGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -473.13% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 74.63% up since then. When we look at Opgen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.22K.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9900 added 41.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.24%, with the 5-day performance at 37.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) is 45.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39520.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

Opgen Inc (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opgen Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 199.24% over the past 6 months, a 80.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opgen Inc will rise 97.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $640k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Opgen Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $600k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $722k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.03%.

OPGN Dividends

Opgen Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Opgen Inc shares while 2.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.69%. There are 2.68% institutions holding the Opgen Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 66000.0 OPGN shares worth $43870.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 53275.0 shares worth $35411.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 53275.0 shares estimated at $35411.0 under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 28342.0 shares worth around $18838.0.