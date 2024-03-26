Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.88 million Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17M. OBLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2930.77% off its 52-week high of $3.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Oblong Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Instantly OBLG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2397 added 3.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.34%, with the 5-day performance at 5.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) is -15.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Oblong Inc (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.51%.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Oblong Inc shares while 2.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.35%. There are 2.33% institutions holding the Oblong Inc stock share, with Foundry Group Next, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.84% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million OBLG shares worth $0.74 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 45574.0 shares worth $64259.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 45359.0 shares estimated at $63956.0 under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 4789.0 shares worth around $8045.0.