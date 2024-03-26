Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.71 million Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.72 changing hands around $0.07 or 11.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.28M. NXU’s current price is a discount, trading about -17816.67% off its 52-week high of $129.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 9.72% up since then. When we look at Nxu Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Instantly NXU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7500 added 11.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) is -22.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Nxu Inc (NXU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nxu Inc will rise 97.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.50% for the next quarter.

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of Nxu Inc shares while 5.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.28%. There are 5.20% institutions holding the Nxu Inc stock share, with IFP Advisors, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 3020.0 NXU shares worth $2147.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 2161.0 shares worth $1536.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 10000.0 shares estimated at $7110.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 8128.0 shares worth around $5779.0.