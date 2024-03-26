NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 21.45 million NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $948.76 changed hands at -$1.26 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2371.89B. NVDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.66% off its 52-week high of $974.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $258.50, which suggests the last value was 72.75% up since then. When we look at NVIDIA Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.44 million.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 967.66 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.58%, with the 5-day performance at 6.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 19.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NVIDIA Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 124.71% over the past 6 months, a 83.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NVIDIA Corp will rise 420.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.53 billion. 35 analysts are of the opinion that NVIDIA Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $24.3 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.52 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 245.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.41%. The 2024 estimates are for NVIDIA Corp earnings to increase by 93.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.90% per year.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 27. The 0.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.00% of NVIDIA Corp shares while 68.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.89%. There are 68.05% institutions holding the NVIDIA Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 204.51 million NVDA shares worth $193.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 179.68 million shares worth $170.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 73.65 million shares estimated at $69.69 billion under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 60.34 million shares worth around $57.09 billion.