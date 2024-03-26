Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 3.52 million Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $4.81 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $673.16M. NVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.17% off its 52-week high of $11.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.53, which suggests the last value was 26.61% up since then. When we look at Novavax, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.82 million.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.16 added 2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -6.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is -9.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novavax, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.54% over the past 6 months, a 84.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novavax, Inc. will rise 72.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -277.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.45 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Novavax, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $76.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.95 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.55%. The 2024 estimates are for Novavax, Inc. earnings to increase by 85.27%.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.00% of Novavax, Inc. shares while 56.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.29%. There are 56.32% institutions holding the Novavax, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.37% of the shares, roughly 11.68 million NVAX shares worth $86.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.20% or 10.57 million shares worth $78.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.38 million shares estimated at $75.07 million under it, the former controlled 9.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $19.6 million.