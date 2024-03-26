noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 1.01 million noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.04 or -12.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.88M. NCNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -3837.93% off its 52-week high of $11.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 58.62% up since then. When we look at noco-noco Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) trade information

Instantly NCNC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3428 subtracted -12.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.34%, with the 5-day performance at 28.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) is 54.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

NCNC Dividends

noco-noco Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.02% of noco-noco Inc shares while 0.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.73%. There are 0.71% institutions holding the noco-noco Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million NCNC shares worth $31074.0.

Meteora Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 84819.0 shares worth $24470.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

