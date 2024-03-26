NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.28M. NKGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -496.3% off its 52-week high of $12.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 63.89% up since then. When we look at NKGen Biotech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

Instantly NKGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.09 subtracted -6.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.45%, with the 5-day performance at 9.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) is 116.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.73 days.

NKGN Dividends

NKGen Biotech Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.49% of NKGen Biotech Inc shares while 17.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.54%. There are 17.60% institutions holding the NKGen Biotech Inc stock share, with Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.18% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million NKGN shares worth $6.63 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.98% or 0.62 million shares worth $6.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 85305.0 shares estimated at $0.88 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 48320.0 shares worth around $0.5 million.