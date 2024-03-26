NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session,, 29.47 million NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.80 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.55B. NIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -237.08% off its 52-week high of $16.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.78, which suggests the last value was 0.42% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.26 million.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.14 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.02%, with the 5-day performance at -7.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is -14.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 179.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.46% over the past 6 months, a 29.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.22%. The 2024 estimates are for NIO Inc ADR earnings to increase by 24.62%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 07 and June 11.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.27% of NIO Inc ADR shares while 22.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.28%. There are 22.76% institutions holding the NIO Inc ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.30% of the shares, roughly 114.64 million NIO shares worth $552.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 62.63 million shares worth $301.87 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 38.61 million shares estimated at $186.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 12.63 million shares worth around $60.86 million.