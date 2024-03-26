NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: NMTC) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 1.33 million NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.27 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.06M. NMTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.2% off its 52-week high of $2.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 33.07% up since then. When we look at NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.15K.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Instantly NMTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5000 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.30%, with the 5-day performance at 18.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC) is 9.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp will rise 52.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 258.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.08%. The 2024 estimates are for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp earnings to increase by 36.15%.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.21% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp shares while 25.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.55%. There are 25.94% institutions holding the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 20.30% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million NMTC shares worth $3.08 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.12% or 1.45 million shares worth $1.84 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 5.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.26 million.